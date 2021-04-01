Tendies (TEND) Price Up 116.2% This Week

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Tendies has traded up 116.2% against the US dollar. One Tendies token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC on major exchanges. Tendies has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $904,124.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tendies alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00064584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.07 or 0.00317317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $464.82 or 0.00784263 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00089199 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00047814 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00029060 BTC.

Tendies Token Profile

Tendies’ total supply is 7,912,034 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,512,034 tokens. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

Tendies Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.