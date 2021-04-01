Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock Holdings Increased by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 986,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,825 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare accounts for 1.4% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 0.93% of Tenet Healthcare worth $39,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

THC stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -400.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.75.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on THC. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

