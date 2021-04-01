Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Tennant worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,687,000 after acquiring an additional 169,942 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 127,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,690 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1,424.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 31,557 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 31,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 82,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Tennant news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 9,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $692,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,153,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 20,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,415 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $79.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Tennant has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $83.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.65.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Tennant had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tennant will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

