TENT Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $484,493.00 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a total market cap of $5.64 million and $484,493.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded up 48.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00064699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $197.85 or 0.00335451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.18 or 0.00780233 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00088758 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00048373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00029186 BTC.

About TENT

TENT’s total supply is 34,020,120 coins and its circulating supply is 33,943,028 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.