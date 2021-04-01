TERA Reaches Market Cap of $9.96 Million (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. TERA has a market capitalization of $9.96 million and $136,467.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TERA coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TERA has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00063414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.85 or 0.00330534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00087993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $433.69 or 0.00731952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00047813 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00030880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

