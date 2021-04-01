Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) were down 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $20.67. Approximately 7,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 219,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TERN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($30.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($30.03).

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. acquired 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $8,075,000.00. Also, insider James E. Flynn acquired 665,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,305,000.00.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TERN)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

