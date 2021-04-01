TerraUSD (UST) Market Cap Achieves $1.65 Billion

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $40.71 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005727 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011410 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000156 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,643,179,708 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

