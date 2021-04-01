Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Terreno Realty posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 2,239.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRNO traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.21. The stock had a trading volume of 474,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,660. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.74. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $64.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

