Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $227.25

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 227.25 ($2.97) and traded as high as GBX 229.08 ($2.99). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 227.95 ($2.98), with a volume of 11,049,306 shares changing hands.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 281.57 ($3.68).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 228.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 227.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of £17.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of GBX 50.93 ($0.67) per share. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 15th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.81%.

In related news, insider Alison Platt acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £10,488 ($13,702.64). Insiders have bought 4,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,124 in the last three months.

About Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

