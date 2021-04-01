Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,895 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 275,000 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 5.3% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $49,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA traded up $10.33 on Thursday, reaching $678.26. The company had a trading volume of 819,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,597,473. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $651.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,341.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $697.78 and its 200 day moving average is $613.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.33.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,237,947 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

