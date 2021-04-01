Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.40 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.36.

Shares of TCBI opened at $70.92 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.94 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

