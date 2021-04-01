Texas Capital Bancshares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 619 put options on the company. This is an increase of 986% compared to the average daily volume of 57 put options.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,455 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $892,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $36,165,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,170,000 after purchasing an additional 542,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,054,000 after purchasing an additional 395,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

NASDAQ TCBI traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,936. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.94 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

