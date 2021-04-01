Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $188.99 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $96.07 and a 52 week high of $190.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.01. The firm has a market cap of $173.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

