Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Cut by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,348 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,381,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,307,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.58. 104,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,931,234. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $96.07 and a 1-year high of $190.45. The company has a market capitalization of $176.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

