Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $1,359.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $13.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,603.11. 368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,588. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,301.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $796.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land has a 12-month low of $345.00 and a 12-month high of $1,710.50.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.65 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $801.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,244.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 163 shares of company stock worth $164,628 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

