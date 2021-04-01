Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $732.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will post sales of $732.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $763.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $667.20 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $652.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Texas Roadhouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $95.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.86. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $99.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,525 shares of company stock worth $11,784,340. 6.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,514,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 445,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 953.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 489,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 443,176 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

