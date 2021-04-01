Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 528,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

TGH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the third quarter worth about $143,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGH traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,665. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.74.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

