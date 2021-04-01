TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Holdings Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of TG Therapeutics worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 871,567 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,259,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,354,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

