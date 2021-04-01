Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

THLLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thales presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.87. 11,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,890. Thales has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69.

