Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Thales in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLEF remained flat at $$98.20 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 505. Thales has a 12-month low of $64.10 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.23 and its 200 day moving average is $87.88.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; and training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces, as well as digital security solutions.

