Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Thales in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS THLEF remained flat at $$98.20 on Thursday. 61 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505. Thales has a 12 month low of $64.10 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.88.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; and training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces, as well as digital security solutions.

