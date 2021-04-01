The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,394 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of The Allstate worth $53,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,683 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 79.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,814,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,776,000 after purchasing an additional 801,083 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,352,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 6,344.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,580,000 after purchasing an additional 623,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,283,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,091,000 after purchasing an additional 520,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.36.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $114.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $83.75 and a twelve month high of $118.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.01.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

