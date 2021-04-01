The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.76

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.76 and last traded at $66.76, with a volume of 7134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.88.

BKGFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.54%.

About The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.