The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 730,551 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises about 2.3% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $48,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.00. 60,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,556. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 70.30 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.7175 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.96.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

