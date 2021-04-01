The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Lessened by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,708 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in The Boeing by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Boeing by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co raised its position in The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BA opened at $256.32 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.24. The company has a market capitalization of $149.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.32.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

