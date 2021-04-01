The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 771,075 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab comprises approximately 2.0% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $41,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,989,000 after buying an additional 142,778 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $409,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,377,188 shares of company stock valued at $81,392,180. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,648,341. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $68.21.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

