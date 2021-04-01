The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Short Interest Update

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the February 28th total of 826,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

The Cooper Companies stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $383.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 79.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $264.01 and a 12 month high of $401.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $384.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.81.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.69.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

