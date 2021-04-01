The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $76.80

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$76.80 and traded as high as C$77.12. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$76.67, with a volume of 190,315 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on DSG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$76.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$75.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.48 billion and a PE ratio of 125.69.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

