The Force Protocol (FOR) Market Cap Reaches $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012772 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.59 or 0.00455381 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001996 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

