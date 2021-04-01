The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,272 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.10% of The Gabelli Equity Trust worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,064,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 902,938 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

Shares of GAB opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $7.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.