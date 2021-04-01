The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €43.50 Price Target

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €43.50 ($51.18) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.37 ($53.38).

FRA DWNI traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during trading on Thursday, hitting €39.78 ($46.80). 888,720 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €39.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.07. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

