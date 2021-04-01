The Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD) rose 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 480,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,460,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered The Green Organic Dutchman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get The Green Organic Dutchman alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. The company has a market cap of C$166.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.64.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis for health and wellness markets in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Green Organic Dutchman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Green Organic Dutchman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.