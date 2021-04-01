The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.96% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $41,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THG. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $129.46 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $133.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

