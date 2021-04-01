The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Lowered by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the period. The Kraft Heinz makes up 5.1% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $16,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 56,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

KHC traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $39.53. 93,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,787,100. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

