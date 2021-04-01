The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.40.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other The Kroger news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,801.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,071 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,348 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,451,000 after acquiring an additional 313,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

KR stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.18. The company had a trading volume of 525,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,631,042. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.22. The Kroger has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

