The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,500 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 998,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BATRK. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,163,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter worth about $9,199,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,366,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,523,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,899,000 after buying an additional 57,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 226,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 57,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

