The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

LOVE stock opened at $56.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.06 million, a PE ratio of -435.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.18. The Lovesac has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $66.00.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 98,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $4,815,220.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $235,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 596,598 shares of company stock worth $31,603,311 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 7.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 13.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 56.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

