The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 37,002 Shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,146,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,002 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 2.42% of HC2 worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HC2 by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,900,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,713 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of HC2 by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 612,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 173,333 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of HC2 by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 592,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 370,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HC2 by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HC2 by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCHC stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $302.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.36. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In other HC2 news, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 2,164,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $8,223,610.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Sena sold 16,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $58,770.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 591,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,765.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

