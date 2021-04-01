The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,007 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 426.4% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Under Armour by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UA stock opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

