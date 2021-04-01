The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Choice Hotels International worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 14,973 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after buying an additional 73,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $107.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $114.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.96.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.89 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CHH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Also, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

