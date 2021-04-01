The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.18% of Healthcare Services Group worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 128.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 122.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 56.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 38.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.2062 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

