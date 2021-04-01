The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,790,000 after acquiring an additional 367,096 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $13,365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 95,564 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 88,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 70.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 63,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NUS opened at $52.89 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $748.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.03%.

In other news, Chairman Steven Lund purchased 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,842.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $343,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 86,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,219.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,693,332 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

