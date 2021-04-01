The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.18% of World Fuel Services worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,096,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $385,697.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,633.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $110,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,878. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.55. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

