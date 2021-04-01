The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Worthington Industries worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2,084.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $67.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average of $54.31.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

In other Worthington Industries news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 19,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $1,298,296.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,415,518 shares in the company, valued at $95,349,292.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $1,035,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,583,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,033 shares of company stock worth $6,457,219 over the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

