The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Alcoa worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Alcoa by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

NYSE:AA opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average of $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 2.51. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.