The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.18% of Trustmark worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth $2,148,000. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 21,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

In related news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $681,400.00. Also, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.47.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.