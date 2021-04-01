The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Nevro worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $111,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $375,323. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NVRO opened at $139.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $82.96 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.30.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

