The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.14 Million Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.18% of Adtalem Global Education worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2,164.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,173,000 after buying an additional 1,239,523 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden acquired 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,300.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,022,284.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ATGE opened at $39.54 on Thursday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -25.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.91.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $283.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ATGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

