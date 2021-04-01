The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.31 Million Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $67.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $83.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average is $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,477,536.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 822,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,331,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 264,821 shares of company stock worth $20,402,507 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

