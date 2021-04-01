The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of NeoGenomics worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $47.53. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,607.13 and a beta of 0.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

